Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $615.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Gobi Capital LLC increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,259,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,463 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,616,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 242,725 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 169,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 104,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 116,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 51,066 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

