IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Shares of NASDAQ IZEA opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $110.98 million, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 2.66. IZEA Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 160,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IZEA Worldwide by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 146,034 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

