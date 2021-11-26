J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.35-8.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.41. The company issued revenue guidance of +/-0.5% yr/yr to ~$7.96-8.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.83 billion.J. M. Smucker also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.350-$8.750 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.45.

NYSE SJM traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

