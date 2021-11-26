James Alexander Chriss Sells 336 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Alexander Chriss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuit alerts:

On Thursday, September 2nd, James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of Intuit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total value of $1,137,435.66.

On Tuesday, August 31st, James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59.

Shares of INTU opened at $684.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $193.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $590.11 and a 200 day moving average of $531.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.01 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.