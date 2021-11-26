Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.62 and last traded at $50.51. 17,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 35,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.49.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

