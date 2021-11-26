Jarvis Network Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $473,995.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00044938 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.13 or 0.00233864 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

