Jason Ehrlich Sells 6,950 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $689,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

On Wednesday, October 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $776,801.50.

On Monday, September 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total value of $694,166.00.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $99.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.70. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

KOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% during the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.