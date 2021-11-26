Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.100-$15.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.36.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.74. The stock had a trading volume of 23,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,796. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $126.01 and a 1 year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $371,007.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,162 shares of company stock worth $2,146,536. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $88,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

