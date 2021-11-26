JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,527 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 51,244 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 40,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,182,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,406,000 after buying an additional 77,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD opened at $89.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.78. The company has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JD. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

