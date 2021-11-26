JD Sports Fashion (JD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

JD Sports Fashion (LON: JD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2021 – JD Sports Fashion had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – JD Sports Fashion had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/10/2021 – JD Sports Fashion had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – JD Sports Fashion had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – JD Sports Fashion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – JD Sports Fashion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – JD Sports Fashion had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/14/2021 – JD Sports Fashion had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of JD traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,135.50 ($14.84). The stock had a trading volume of 536,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.71 billion and a PE ratio of 27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,094.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 992.28. JD Sports Fashion plc has a twelve month low of GBX 711.91 ($9.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,178.50 ($15.40).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

