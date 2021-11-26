Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €62.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €60.84 ($69.13).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €64.18 ($72.93) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €58.92 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €37.27 ($42.35) and a fifty-two week high of €67.14 ($76.30). The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion and a PE ratio of 40.42.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

