Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Global Ship Lease, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Global Ship Lease in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $8.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

NYSE GSL opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $878.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $3,031,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

