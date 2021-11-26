Jeffrey Herbert Knapp Sells 503 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $54,937.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $110.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 540.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 46,062 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 106,564 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

