Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €34.57 ($39.29).

JEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($42.05) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.93) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday.

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of ETR JEN traded up €0.28 ($0.32) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €32.50 ($36.93). 175,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €21.62 ($24.57) and a twelve month high of €36.14 ($41.07). The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 22.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €28.36.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.