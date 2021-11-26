Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 123.60% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Jiayin Group stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $205.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jiayin Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JFIN. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

