Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a negative return on equity of 123.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ JFIN opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jiayin Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

