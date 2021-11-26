JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JLEN opened at GBX 103.38 ($1.35) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.86. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a 52 week low of GBX 97.05 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 117.50 ($1.54). The company has a market capitalization of £621.72 million and a PE ratio of 68.93.

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

