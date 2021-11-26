John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MNZS. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 451 ($5.89) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 451 ($5.89) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of John Menzies from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get John Menzies alerts:

LON MNZS opened at GBX 263.92 ($3.45) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £242.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 294.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 308.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. John Menzies has a 1-year low of GBX 184.20 ($2.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 365.65 ($4.78).

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.