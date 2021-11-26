Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.320 EPS.

NYSE JCI traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.42. 1,885,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,001. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average is $71.09. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $44.91 and a twelve month high of $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HSBC upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.19.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

