Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $18,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.09. The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.