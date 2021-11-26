Jonathan Gunby Acquires 25 Shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) insider Jonathan Gunby acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.83) per share, with a total value of £149.75 ($195.65).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Jonathan Gunby purchased 26 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 575 ($7.51) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($195.32).

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jonathan Gunby purchased 28 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.92) per share, with a total value of £148.40 ($193.89).

IHP stock opened at GBX 593 ($7.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 468 ($6.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 610.50 ($7.98). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 554.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 546.52. The firm has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.47.

IHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on IntegraFin from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

