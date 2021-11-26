Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

JBAXY stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

