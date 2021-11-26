Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
JBAXY stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $14.73.
Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile
