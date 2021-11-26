K21 One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.77 Million (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last week, K21 has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00003776 BTC on major exchanges. K21 has a market cap of $27.86 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00043714 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.50 or 0.00232060 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,643,569 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

