Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.55

Shares of Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04), with a volume of 7,618 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.53.

About Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR)

Karelian Diamond Resources plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioÂ-Kaavi region in Finland; and the SeitaperÃ¤ diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

