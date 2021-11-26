Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 395 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 59.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI opened at $642.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $635.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.83. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.90 and a beta of 0.95.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.57.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.