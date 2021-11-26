KeyCorp Comments on Central Garden & Pet’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.55. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 129,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 387.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

