Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Keysight Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $6.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

NYSE KEYS opened at $199.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.01. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $117.12 and a twelve month high of $200.76.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 863.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,293 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after purchasing an additional 889,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,470,000 after purchasing an additional 480,441 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.