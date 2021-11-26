KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,900 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $5,536,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.7% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,730,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,098,000 after acquiring an additional 194,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 294.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 156,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118,926 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE KRO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. 220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,332. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.14%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

