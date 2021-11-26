KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 4,138 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.0% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.91, for a total value of $29,837,842.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,646 shares of company stock valued at $127,575,078. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

Shares of MA stock traded down $17.31 on Friday, hitting $322.69. 83,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,263,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $312.38 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

