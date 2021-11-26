KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 31,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.93. 6,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.04 and its 200 day moving average is $364.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

