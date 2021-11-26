KG&L Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,328 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 947.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 392,163 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 127,949 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 209,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,145,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -939.80 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.99) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.