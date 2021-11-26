KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,451 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.5% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upped their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

FB traded down $4.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $336.24. 154,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,609,982. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.29. The company has a market cap of $935.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,815,813 shares of company stock worth $631,347,024 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

