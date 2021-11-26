KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 1,783 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Citigroup by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Citigroup by 242.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after buying an additional 1,258,832 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 640,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,313,000 after buying an additional 104,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

C traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.22. 661,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,785,082. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $130.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

