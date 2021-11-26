KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 366 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 99.1% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 57,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.81 on Friday, reaching $249.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,993. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.31 and a 52-week high of $256.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.23.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

