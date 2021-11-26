King DAG (KDAG) Reaches Market Cap of $20.73 Million

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. King DAG has a market cap of $20.73 million and $11,122.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000702 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00044746 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.46 or 0.00234286 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

