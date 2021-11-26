Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($106.82) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €104.00 ($118.18).

Shares of KBX stock opened at €93.00 ($105.68) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €93.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €98.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €88.16 ($100.18) and a 12-month high of €117.24 ($133.23).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

