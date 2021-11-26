Kodiak Sciences Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.16) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kodiak Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.16) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.04). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.46.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $99.88 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.62 and its 200-day moving average is $94.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 57,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $5,365,418.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 175,118 shares of company stock worth $16,592,469 and sold 21,726 shares worth $2,261,168. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% during the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

