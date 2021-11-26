Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32. Kohl’s reported earnings of $2.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $7.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after buying an additional 69,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Kohl’s by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

