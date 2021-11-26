Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.100-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Cowen boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.82. 167,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

