Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €32.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($36.93) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($33.52) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($28.41) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.50 ($31.25) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of €14.72 ($16.73) and a 52-week high of €20.42 ($23.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.