Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.10

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,251,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after purchasing an additional 29,684 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,645,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,549,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 59,389 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

