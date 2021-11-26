Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $301.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $305.24 and its 200 day moving average is $299.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $247.58 and a 1 year high of $321.48.

