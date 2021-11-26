Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

ED stock opened at $79.22 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $80.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average of $75.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

