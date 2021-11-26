Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 140,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 466,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after buying an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Ares Capital by 6.5% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 32,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 11.1% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

