Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $598,000 Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 14.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,301,000 after acquiring an additional 69,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 145.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $55.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

