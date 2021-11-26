Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $630,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average is $73.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.