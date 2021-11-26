Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $510,000 in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.62.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 123.64%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

