Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.49

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.49 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 8996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $202,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $231,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,984 shares of company stock worth $2,191,703. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 120,609 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 185,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 38,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.