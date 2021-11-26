Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $32.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kura Oncology traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 85180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $933.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

