Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Laird Superfood from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

LSF stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 61.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laird Superfood will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laird Superfood news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $34,468.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 85.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 232,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 50.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 88,880 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,901,000 after buying an additional 69,190 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 60.6% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 172,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 65,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 32.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 62,732 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

